USCCB approves revised certification standards, competencies for Catholic Campus Ministry Association

October 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Campus ministry requires competent and well-formed ministers grounded in human, intellectual, spiritual and pastoral abilities,” said Bishop Gerald Kicanas, chairman of the US bishops’ Subcommittee on Certification for Ecclesial Ministry and Service. The Catholic Campus Ministry Association, once known as the National Newman Chaplains Association, was founded in 1950.

