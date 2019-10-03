Catholic World News
‘It is immoral to use nuclear energy to make war,’ Pope tells Japanese journalists
October 03, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will make an apostolic journey to Thailand and Japan in November.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
