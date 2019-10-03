Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister meets with US officials, discusses religious freedom, human trafficking

October 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, made his remarks at a symposium sponsored by the Secretariat of State and the United States Embassy to the Holy See. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also addressed the gathering.

