Jordan’s Prince Hassan meets with Pope

October 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Prince Hassan bin Talal, 72, is the uncle of King Abdullah II. Jordan, officially a Muslim nation, is 97% Muslim and 2% Christian. Pope Francis visited Jordan during his pilgrimage to the Holy Land in 2014, as did Pope Benedict XVI in 2009 and Pope St. John Paul II in 2000.

