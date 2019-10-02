Catholic World News

US Secretary of State, at Vatican, cites Chinese violations of religious freedom

October 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at a Vatican conference on religious freedom, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called attention to Chinese violations, particularly against Uighur Muslims and against Catholics. “When the state rules absolutely,” he said, “God becomes an absolute threat to authority.”

