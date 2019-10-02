Catholic World News

‘Indigenous cathedral’ planned for Brazil

October 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Brazilian bishops’ conference has announced plans for a Yanomami Indigenous Cathedral, to be located in the state of Amazonas. The cathedral will be built in the Amazon forest, according to a plan inspired by indigenous communal houses.

