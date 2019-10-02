Catholic World News

Maltese bishop named to head Synod office

October 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mario Grech of Gozo, Malta, has been named by Pope Francis as pro-secretary general of the Synod of Bishops. As pro-secretary general he will take over leadership of the Synod office when the incumbent, Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, retires; Cardinal Baldisseri is now 79. Bishop Grech was the principal author of the Maltese bishops’ guidelines for implementing Amoris Laetitia, which said that divorced and remarried should receive Communion if, after a careful consideration of their situation, they are “at peace with God.”

