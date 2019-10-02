Catholic World News

Cardinal Ouellet defends celibacy, questions syncretism

October 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the prefect of the Congregation for Bishops, has released a new book, Friends of the Bridegroom, in which he defends the discipline of priestly celibacy. As the book was launched Cardinal Ouellet also voiced concerns about the discussion surrounding the Amazon Synod, emphasizing that the Church must unequivocally proclaim Jesus as the source of salvation.

