Catholic World News

Ambassador emphasizes areas of agreement between Vatican and US

October 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “No two governments can agree on everything, but thankfully, we are aligned on a number of our most pressing issues,” Ambassador Callista Gingrich, the US ambassador to the Holy See, said in an interview.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!