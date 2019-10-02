Catholic World News

Guatemalan cardinal-designate: ‘I cannot stop speaking out’ on behalf of the poor

October 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Describing US immigration policies as “inhumane,” Cardinal-designate Alvaro Ramazzini Imeri said, “What I experience is being in very poor communities, communities migrating to the United States, with scandalous levels of child malnutrition … The only thing I can say is: I try to be a faithful follower of the Gospel and the Lord Jesus Christ and church social doctrine.”

