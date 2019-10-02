Catholic World News

Support pro-life candidates, leading Polish prelate exhorts voters

October 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: Catholics “cannot support programs that promote abortion, seek to redefine the institution of marriage, or try to restrict the rights of parents when it comes to their responsibility for the education of their children,” Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, president of the bishops’ conference, said as the 2019 Polish parliamentary election approached. The prelate urged voters to support candidates with “moral rectitude, competences in the political and civil realms, witness of life in the family.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!