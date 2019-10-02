Catholic World News

Vatican’s Secretary of State calls for end of Syrian conflict, repeal of sanctions

October 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at a high-level ministerial event on Syria, Cardinal Pietro Parolin also called for the “voluntary and safe return” of refugees to Syria.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!