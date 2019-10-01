Catholic World News

Cardinal warns against German ‘national church’

October 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Walter Brandmüller has warned that the “binding synodal process” planned by the German bishops could lead to the “national isolation of the remnant of German Catholicism.” The retired cardinal—a native German who was president of the Pontifical Committee for Historical Sciences—said that by weakening ties to Rome, the German church would be choosing “the surest path into the final decline.”

