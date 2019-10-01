Catholic World News

China’s repressive reach is growing, Washington Post warns in editorial

October 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “China’s systematic anti-Muslim campaign, and accompanying repression of Christians and Tibetan Buddhists, may represent the largest-scale official attack on religious freedom in the world,” the Post’s editorial board wrote. “Other governments must not remain silent.”

