Federal judge halts Michigan’s new gay adoption rules

October 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court has issued a preliminary injunction protecting the religious liberty of a Catholic adoption agency. Chief Judge Robert J. Jonker wrote that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel engaged in a “targeted attack on a sincerely held religious belief.”

