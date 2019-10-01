Catholic World News

Papua New Guinea prelate negotiates conscience protection for Catholic hospitals, doctors

October 01, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The agreement “concerns abortion [and] certain methods of family planning, such as surgical sterilization, contraceptive drugs,” according to the report. The western Pacific nation of 7 million (map) is 69% Protestant and 27% Catholic.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!