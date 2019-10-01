Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper: Laudato Si’ is the Rerum Novarum of our day

October 01, 2019

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano

CWN Editor's Note: In a front-page editorial in the Vatican newspaper’s Italian edition, journalist Lucio Brunelli compares Laudato Si’ (Pope Francis’s encyclical on care for our common home) to Rerum Novarum (Pope Leo XIII’s encyclical on capital and labor). Both popes, Brunelli writes, were wrongly accused of writing about areas outside the teaching Church’s competence; yet had Pope Leo not written about the plight of workers, the Church today would be condemned for being silent.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!