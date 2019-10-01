Catholic World News

Pope encourages Italian missionaries in their work

October 01, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Do not be afraid to bear witness to Jesus even where it is uncomfortable or inconvenient,” Pope Francis said. “The Church exists on the road; on the couch there is no Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!