Turkish government bars foreign prelates from voting for Armenian Patriarch

September 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Turkey’s Ministry of the Interior has announced that only clerics who live in Turkey will be allowed to participate in an election to choose the new Patriarch of Constantinople for the Armenian Apostolic Church. The election, scheduled for December, will produce a successor to Patriarch Mesrop Mutafyan, who died in March.

