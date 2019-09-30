Catholic World News

New statue, honoring migrants, unveiled in St. Peter’s Square

September 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on UPI

CWN Editor's Note: On September 29, the World Day for Migrants and Refugees, Pope Francis unveiled a new statue in St. Peter’s Square. “Angels Unaware,” a massive bronze statue 20 feet tall, depicts 140 migrants in a crowded boat; the figures represent a variety of different ethnic groups, as well as the Virgin Mary and St. Joseph. The work, by the Canadian artist Timothy Schmalz, is the first new statue to be situated in St. Peter’s Square in centuries.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!