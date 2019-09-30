Catholic World News

Gay ex-Dominican reports supportive phone call from Pope Francis

September 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A former English Dominican—who was dismissed from the order and later laicized by the Vatican because of his support for homosexuality—has said that Pope Francis called him two years ago and offered his support. James Alison told The Tablet that the Pontiff encouraged his work. “And I give you the power of the keys,” the Pope added, according to Alison’s account. “Do you understand? I give you the power of the keys.”

