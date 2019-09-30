Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: international support needed for peacemaking in Central African Republic

September 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at a UN session on the struggles of the Central African Republic, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that the country’s scheduled elections in December 2020 offer “a renewed opportunity to set the country on the road to lasting peace and stability.” He called upon the international community to help ensure “safe, free, fair and democratic elections,” with a special emphasis on protecting civilians and humanitarian workers from violence.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!