Pope institutes annual ‘Sunday of the Word of God’

September 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has directed that the 3rd Sunday of Ordinary Time should be observed as the Sunday of the Word of God. In a motu proprio entitled Aperuit Illis, the Holy Father said that the annual date should be “devoted to the celebration, study, and dissemination of the Word of God.”

