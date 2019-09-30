Catholic World News

Praising sacred music, Pope encourages formation of schola cantorum ‘in every parish community’

September 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing the Italian Santa Cecilia Association, Pope Francis described singing as “an integral part of the liturgy, inspired by the first model, Gregorian chant … In the liturgy, Gregorian chant, polyphony, popular music and contemporary music resonate. It is as though, in that moment, there were all the past and present generations praising God, each with its own sensitivity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!