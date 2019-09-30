Catholic World News

Pope Francis expresses ‘immense gratitude’ for Cardinal Levada’s ministry

September 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a telegram of condolence, Pope Francis paid tribute to the late prelate’s “singular contributions to catechesis, education and administration, and his distinguished service to the Apostolic See.” The president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops also issued a statement.

