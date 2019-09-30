Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for greater attention to climate restoration

September 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Climate restoration seeks to return the Earth’s climate within one or two generations to its condition before the start of the Industrial Revolution,” Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, explained at a recent forum. The prelate added, “Increasingly bringing into the climate debate authentic love and care for the environment could inspire and persuade many more people, especially climate doubters, than visions of apocalyptic catastrophes would.”

