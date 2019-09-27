Catholic World News

Pope addresses ethical challenges of new technology

September 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On September 27, Pope Francis addressed participants in a conference on “The Common Good in the Digital Age,” organized by the dicastery for Integral Human Development. The Pope reminded his listeners that in Laudatio Si’ he had cautioned against a “technocratic paradigm.” Noting both the promise and the dangers of robotics and artificial intelligence, he encouraged the group “to arrive at criteria and ethical parameters capable of providing guidance in ethical problems that occur with the widespread use of technology.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!