New York archdiocese welcomes dismissal of abuse charges against priest

September 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Father [Thomas] Kreiser has steadfastly maintained his innocence, and it is good to see that justice has been done,” a spokesman for the Archdiocese of New York said after the district attorney dismissed child sexual abuse charges against him. “We now look forward to meeting with him and discussing his future assignment.” In 2011, the priest was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty “to a felony for stealing $25,600 from the parish for internet gambling and other uses,” according to a local newspaper report.

