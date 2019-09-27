Catholic World News
In Australian state, Church faces over 800 new sex abuse claims after legal change
September 27, 2019
» Continue to this story on The Age
CWN Editor's Note: The state of Victoria (map) is the nation’s second-most populous state.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!