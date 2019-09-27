Catholic World News

Pope recommends ‘ecumenism of hatred’ article, criticizes ‘rigid’ young priests, distinguishes proselytism from evangelization

September 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed questions from fellow Jesuits during his recent apostolic journey to three African nations. In 2017, La Civiltà Cattolica published an essay characterizing a political alliance between “evangelical fundamentalism and Catholic Integralism in the USA” as an “ecumenism of hatred.”

