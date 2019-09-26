Catholic World News

Cardinal Levada, former CDF prefect, dead at 83

September 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal William Levada, the retired prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), has died at the age of 83. A native of California, he was ordained to the priesthood in the Los Angeles archdiocese in 1961. After serving in Rome as an official in the CDF, he was named auxiliary bishop of Los Angeles in 1983, then Archbishop of Portland, Oregon in 1986, and Archbishop of San Francisco in 1995. Pope Benedict XVI named him prefect of the CDF in 2005—making the highest-ranking American prelate ever at the Vatican—and he served in that post until his retirement in 2012.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!