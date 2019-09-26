Catholic World News

Amazon region bishops say funding is priority

September 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: As the Synod for the Amazon approaches, some bishops from impoverished dioceses in that region have indicated that funding church programs is their main concern. “No matter what kind of church mission will be prioritized in the synod, resources will be needed,” said Bishop Mario Antonio da Silva of Roraima, Brazil.

