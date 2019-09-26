Catholic World News

Federal court upholds Southern Poverty Law Center’s designation of ministry as ‘hate group’ for LGBT views

September 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “To find actual malice just because SPLC publicized a meaning of ‘hate group’ that conflicted with the common understanding of the term would severely undermine debate and free speech about a matter of public concern,” the court ruled as it dismissed a defamation suit filed by D. James Kennedy Ministries.

