German bishops call on world leaders to act on climate change

September 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We believe that – besides all debates within the Church – climate, climate justice, and the preservation of Creation are one of the most pressing issues facing humanity,” the German bishops said in a letter to participants in the UN Climate Action Summit. “Help us to give humanity reasonable hope that Creation is not lost. Take over responsibility for the protection of Creation. The clock is ticking.”

