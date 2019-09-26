Catholic World News

Brazilian bishops’ agency reports soaring violence against indigenous persons

September 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Indigenous peoples have historically been victims of the Brazilian state” and have “become targets to be fought,” said Archbishop Roque Paloschi of Porto Velho, the capital of the state of Rondônia (map). “May the state side with human rights and nature.”

