Pope offers encouragement to Lourdes pilgrimage apostolate

September 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Founded in 1903, UNITALSI (the Italian National Union of Transport for the ill to Lourdes and International Sanctuaries) is an apostolate of volunteers who accompany the sick to the Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes.

