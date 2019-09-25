Catholic World News

Venezuelan cardinal: Amazon Synod working document wrong on Jesus

September 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The working document for the Amazon Synod is misleading, said Cardinal Jorge Urosa, because it presents Jesus as the Good Samaritan and focuses primarily on material rather than spiritual concerns. “Jesus Christ never presented himself as the Good Samaritan,” the cardinal observed. “Jesus Christ presented Himself as the Redeemer, as the Way, the Truth, and the Life, as the Resurrection, as the Light of the world.

