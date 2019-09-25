Catholic World News

September 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso, president of the Pontifical Mission Societies, spoke about the Church’s upcoming extraordinary missionary month (October 2019).

