Pope Francis will oversee Argentinian and British military bishops’ statue exchange

September 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During the Falkland Islands War (Encyclopedia Britannica article), invading Argentine troops carried a Marian statue that they left behind as they withdrew.

