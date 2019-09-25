Catholic World News

President Trump, at UN, urges world leaders to end religious persecution

September 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Approximately 80% of the world’s population live in countries where religious liberty is threatened, restricted, or even banned,” President Trump said. “Today, with one clear voice, the United States of America calls upon the nations of the world to end religious persecution.”

