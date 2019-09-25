Catholic World News

El Paso bishop: Trump administration has raised ‘anti-immigrant sentiment to a whole new level’

September 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The administration, “with apparently sufficient backing from people in society, has raised this anti-immigrant sentiment to a whole new level, a whole new extreme, and we’ve really felt it personally here in this border region,” Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso said.

