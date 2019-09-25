Catholic World News

Philippine bishop urges strong response to polio epidemic

September 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “It is very sad that there is a re-emergence of polio after having eliminated it for many years,” said Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo of Manila. “We encourage parents to have their children vaccinated against polio.”

