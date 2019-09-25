Catholic World News

Guatemalan cardinal-designate known for work with the poor, speaking out against injustice

September 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1947, Cardinal-designate Alvaro Ramazzini Imeri of Huehuetenango was ordained to the priesthood in 1971. Pope St. John Paul II ordained him a bishop in 1989.

