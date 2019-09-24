Catholic World News

Vatican suspends archbishop’s discipline on Indianapolis Jesuit high school

September 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on Indy Channel

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Congregation for Catholic Education has suspended a disciplinary decision by Archbishop Charles Thompson of Indianapolis against Brebeuf jesuit Preparatory School. The archbishop had announced in June that the school could no longer be considered a Catholic institution, after Brebeuf declined to remove a teacher who had entered a same-sex marriage. The Vatican congregation took the unusual step of accepting an appeal from the school, and suspended the archbishop’s ruling until the case is settled.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!