Catholic World News

‘Ground zero: How the Ballarat diocese exported pedophiles to the world’

September 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on The Age

CWN Editor's Note: “Priests and brothers in the Ballarat diocese were sharing victims, passing on intelligence about vulnerable children, and keeping each other’s dirty secrets,” a leading Australian newspaper reported. “But the Ballarat diocese and Christian Brothers were doing more: they were also exporting known pedophiles to the US under the guise of ‘treatment.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!