Catholic World News

Hindu radical arrested in India for 1999 murder of Baptist missionary

September 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The Australian missionary, Graham Staines and his two sons were burned to death in the eastern Indian state of Odisha (Orissa) (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!