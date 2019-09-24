Catholic World News

French bishops speak out against IVF for single mothers, lesbians

September 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort of Reims, president of the bishops’ conference, said that government-funded in vitro fertilization risked “pointing the way to a liberal eugenics,” and said that the “beauty of parental love for children” could not justify “surrendering procreation to medical manipulation” and “family relationships to DIY.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!