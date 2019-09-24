Catholic World News

Study find 6% of seminarians have experienced sexual harassment or abuse

September 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on Notre Dame News

CWN Editor's Note: 80% of the time, a “fellow seminary student or religious in formation” was identified as the alleged perpetrator, according to a survey of over 1,500 seminarians.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!