Archbishop Gregory, at funeral Mass, remembers Cokie Roberts as ‘wise woman of faith’

September 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, delivered a eulogy at the funeral Mass of Cokie Roberts at St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Washington. “Her faith and determination to improve the Church she loved and the nation that she cherished accomplished great good for us as individuals and as institutions,” Archbishop Wilton Gregory said of Roberts, who died on September 17.

