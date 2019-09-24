Catholic World News

Work with Church leaders to counter Ebola, Congo bishop advises

September 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The Church was left on the sidelines at the start of the Ebola outbreak in August last year,” said Bishop Willy Ngumbi Ngenele of Goma, the capital of the Democrat Republic of the Congo’s North Kivu province (map). “We were not consulted right from the start. The result? Response teams have been attacked, even killed, and treatment centers burned down.”

